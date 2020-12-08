



Tribune Online

Highway robber shot dead by police during operations in Ogun

Police in Ogun State shot dead a highway robber during operations along Sagamu-Ikenne Expressway, on Sunday evening. The dead armed robber and his gang members were said to be operating between Adelex filing station and Ladgroup company, dispossessing motorists and commuters their valuables at gunpoint. It was gathered that a distress call was put through […]

Highway robber shot dead by police during operations in Ogun

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune