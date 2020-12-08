



Tribune Online

[ICYMI] No #EndSARS protest held in FCT, Abuja ― Police

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Abuja, on Monday dismissed the viral videos and pictures in circulation in the social media suggesting that another #EndSARS protest was staged in the FCT earlier in day describing it as fake news. In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Command’s spokesperson, ASP Yusuf […]

