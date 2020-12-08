



Tribune Online

[ICYMI] Police arrest housewife for allegedly killing husband in Yenagoa

Operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested a housewife identified as Mrs Eniye Zuokemefa-Peter for allegedly conspiring in the brutal killing of her husband and lecturer at the Bayelsa State College of Education in Sagbama, Mr Enebraye Zuokemefa-Peter. The arrest of Mrs Zuokemefa-Peter, which was carried out on Sunday night, was based on […]

[ICYMI] Police arrest housewife for allegedly killing husband in Yenagoa

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune