Lagos-East bye-election: Hamzat expresses satisfaction with exercise

Lagos State deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Saturday voted at Ward A4, Oke Balogun, Epe, around 11:20, expressing satisfaction over the conduct of the bye-election for Lagos-East, while commending the electorate for their peaceful conduct. The deputy governor also praised the security agents for their vigilance and conducts in the Epe Division, saying that […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune