Nigeria records 550 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 70,195

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 550 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 70,195. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday. “On the 8th of December 2020, 550 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune