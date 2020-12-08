



The Future Project to launch campaign on the Freedom of Information

As part of their goal to solve the continent’s largest issues, The Future Project is set to launch the Freedom of Information (FOI) project, a campaign aimed at encouraging accountability and transparency in government. The novel project sheds light on the Freedom of Information Act (FOI Act) 2011, legislation that gives Nigerians the right to […]

