Troops bomb another bandits’ camp, kill scores in Kaduna ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Tuesday said troops have killed several bandits while bombing their camp through air offensives carried out at Kusasu Area of Kaduna State. This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Maj. Gen. John Enenche He explained that the attacks […]

