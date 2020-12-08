



UPDATE: APC expels Eta, extends caretaker committee tenure by six months

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has extended the tenure of its National Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee by additional six months. The committee led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, was set up on June 25, 2020, following the dissolution of the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune