Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines UPDATE: APC expels Eta, extends caretaker committee tenure by six months

UPDATE: APC expels Eta, extends caretaker committee tenure by six months

Headliners
-
0


Tribune Online
UPDATE: APC expels Eta, extends caretaker committee tenure by six months

APC, chairman, APC to sanction Eta, apc expels eta

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has extended the tenure of its National Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee by additional six months. The committee led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, was set up on June 25, 2020, following the dissolution of the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee […]

UPDATE: APC expels Eta, extends caretaker committee tenure by six months
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv