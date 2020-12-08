



Wike commends Ortom for defending Benue against herdsmen invasion

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State has commended his Benue State counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom, for his resilience at standing firmly to defend the state against the invasion herdsmen. Governor Wike who gave the commendation in Makurdi, Benue State capital, on Tuesday, also dismissed the rumours that Ortom was leaving the Peoples Democratic Party […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune