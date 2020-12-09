1,650 sacked ExxonMobil workers protest, demand compensation

No fewer than 1,650 sacked ExxonMobil workers have staged a protest in the oil community of Eket over alleged non-payment of their entitlements by the American oil giant.

The aggrieved oil workers, our correspondent who visited the scene on Wednesday gathered, chanted solidarity songs amid drumming under the canopy in front of the ExxonMobil Housing Estate in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The resort to protest, it was learnt, followed the collapse of negotiation between the affected staff and management of the company as both parties failed to reach agreement on the core issue of resolving the matter of adequate compensation for the ex-employees of the firm.

Spokesman of…