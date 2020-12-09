



At meeting with governors, Buhari says borders to reopen soon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said plans are on to reopen the nation’s land borders as soon as possible. He also said state governors must work more with traditional rulers and community members to improve local intelligence gathering that will aid the work of security agencies. He said these on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, […]

