China’s Sinovac vaccine 97-per-cent effective, says Indonesian firm

Indonesian company set to produce vaccines said data from a late-stage trial in Indonesia indicates that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech has 97-per-cent efficacy. Iwan Setiawan, the spokesperson for Indonesia’s state-owned vaccine maker, Bio Farma, told a press conference on Tuesday that based on “preliminary data, one month into the trial, we […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

