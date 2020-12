Tribune Online

Covid-19: Sokoto records 10 new cases

Sokoto State Ministry of Health had on Tuesday recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus in the state. A statement released on the official Twitter handle of the ministry on Wednesday confirmed that the number of active cases in the state now stands at 14. The statement further disclosed that the total confirmed cases of coronavirus […]

