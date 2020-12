Tribune Online

Gunmen kidnap lawmaker in Taraba

The member representing Ngoroje state constituency in the Taraba State House of Assembly, Honourable Bashir Mohammed, has been kidnapped. A family source told Tribune Online that the armed men invaded the Jalingo residence of the legislator around 1:40 a.m., shooting into the air and left with him. The source disclosed that the abductors are yet […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune