South Korea to buy 44 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

South Korea said on Tuesday that it had signed deals to provide Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines for 44 million people in 2021 but it would not hurry inoculation to allow more time to observe potential side effects. South Korea’s Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said the government had arranged to buy 20 million doses each from AstraZeneca […]

