Ahead of Saturday Kogi council poll, KOSIEC receives election materials, reiterates credible polls

Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) has taken delivery of election materials preparatory to Saturday’s local government council elections across the 21 LGAs of the state. The delivery of the materials was witnessed by stakeholders including the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), security agencies, Civil Society Organisations, among others. Receiving the materials in Lokoja, the Hon. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune