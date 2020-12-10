Akeredolu seeks synergy between NSCDC, Amotekun 

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Thursday called for a synergy between the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Ondo State Security Network Agency, code-named Operation Amotekun to tackle crimes and criminals in the state. Akeredolu who stated this while receiving the Zonal Commander (Zone J) of the NSCDC, Mr. Fasiu […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

