Tribune Online

BREAKING: Maina collapses in court during trial

Former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina has just collapsed in court during his trial. The Federal Government is prosecuting Maina in a12-count charge before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. The former pension boss collapsed at exactly 10:05 am when his counsel, Anayo Adibe was making submissions before Justice […]

BREAKING: Maina collapses in court during trial

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune