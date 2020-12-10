



Census: FG begins area demarcation in Ekiti, warns against inducement of enumerators

Ahead of the National Population and Housing Census, the Federal Government through the National Population Commission (NPC), on Thursday held a Stakeholders’ Workshop in Ekiti State to sensitize people on the flag-off Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD), warning that there would be a strict penalty for inducement of the field officers of the commission engaged in […]

