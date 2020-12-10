Experts brainstorm on green economy Commonwealth conference in FUTA

Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology( FUTA) Akure, Professor Joseph Fuwape has advised Nigeria to adopt appropriate research strategies that will promote green economy to mitigate the increasing dangers of unbridled exploitation of the environment.

Fuwape gave the advice while declaring open a two-day virtual conference of the Commonwealth Forestry Association (CFO), which originated from FUTA campus in Akure on December 2 and 3 with the theme “Forest Ecosystem Potential in Nigeria, Opportunities for Green Economy in the 21st Century”.

He described a green economy as a situation where growth in employment and income was driven by public and private investment into…