Factors influencing parents in choosing school for wards

FINDINGS have revealed many factors behind parents choice of primary and secondary education for their children and wards, in Lagos and Ogun States particularly. While some parents prefer to enroll their children in high-profile schools with virtually necessary facilities and human resources for effective teaching and learning, majority patronise the low-cost schools. However, the minimum […]

