



Tribune Online

Zamfara by-election: APC drags INEC, IGP to court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has concluded plan to file a suit in court against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) over Bakura constituency supplementary by-election in the state. Addressing a press conference on Thursday at APC Secretariat in Gusau, chairman, publicity committee of the party, […]

Zamfara by-election: APC drags INEC, IGP to court

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune