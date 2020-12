Tribune Online

Bill on Hisbah names Sultan as Grand Patron

A bill for a law to establish Hisbah Board in Sokoto State to promote public welfare, assist the government in preventing harms, including Crime And Related Matters has indicated that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar shall upon commencement of the law be the grand patron of the body. According to Sokoto State […]

Bill on Hisbah names Sultan as Grand Patron

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune