Bolt continues expansion move, launches in 10 new cities

Bolt, a leading ride-hailing platform has announced it is now in 21 cities across Nigeria. The expansion follows the recent diversification into 10 new cities along with the already existing 11.

The move which is in line with Bolt’s vision of providing efficient and affordable rides to millions of Nigerians will now have riders in Akure, Aba, Asaba, Warri and Zaria onboard the platform. Other cities that have recently joined the train include Kaduna, Onitsha, Makurdi, Uyo and Ilorin.

Speaking about the expansion, the Country Manager, Femi Akin- Laguna explained that the decision to expand into the 10 more cities underscores Bolt’s commitment to ensuring Bolt’s promise of safe,…