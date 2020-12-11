



Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor, the 85-year-old Nigerian ambassador to the United States is dead. Arise News TV reports that he passed away on Thursday in a Maryland hospital. Though no official statement has been issued, competent sources have confirmed his death. A retired justice of Nigeria’s Court of Appeal, Nsofor assumed office as Nigeria’s ambassador […]

BREAKING: Justice Nsofor, 85-year-old Nigerian Ambassador to US, is dead

