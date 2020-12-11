Buhari won’t succumb to threats, undue pressure ― Spokesman

By
Headliners
-
7


Tribune Online
Buhari won’t succumb to threats, undue pressure ― Spokesman

Buhari won’t succumb, Boko Haram presidency, Garba Shehu, corruption, corruption case

President Muhammadu Buhari will not succumb to threats and take decisions under pressure. Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, who stated this in a series of tweets on his personal handle Friday, said the national attention is needed now to deal with insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Targeting those he said are using languages such as “the […]

Buhari won’t succumb to threats, undue pressure ― Spokesman
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR