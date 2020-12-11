



Buhari won’t succumb to threats, undue pressure ― Spokesman

President Muhammadu Buhari will not succumb to threats and take decisions under pressure. Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, who stated this in a series of tweets on his personal handle Friday, said the national attention is needed now to deal with insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Targeting those he said are using languages such as “the […]

