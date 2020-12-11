Islamic finance and Britain’s economic recovery from COVID-19

Islamic finance and Britain's economic recovery from COVID-19

ISLAMIC finance has an important role to play in supporting Britain’s recovery from COVID-19, according to the Bank of England, as the lender becomes the first Western central bank to release a Sharia-compliant, non-interest based deposit facility. Andrew Hauser, executive director of markets at BoE, said the facility, in which deposits from Islamic banks will […]

