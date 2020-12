Tribune Online

On the murder of a king

ON November 26, 2020, the sad news story of the murder of the Olufon of Ifon in Ondo state, Oba Isreal Adeusi by yet to be identified gunmen while going back to his palace from Akure broke. What did Oba Adeusi do? Who killed him? We are of the opinion that the Inspector General of […]

On the murder of a king

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune