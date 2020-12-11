We didn’t breach any law on our plan to spend N14.5m on biros, N46m on letter heads, says Ministry of Petroleum

The Senate has expressed disappointment on what it described as frivolous expenditures by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

The Senate Committee on Public Account chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide accused the ministry of circumventing expenditure approval threshold for contracts.

The lawmakers’ disaffection was sequel to the findings of the Auditor General’s Office on mismanagement of public funds contained in its 2015 audit report.

The Auditor General of the Federation, Mr. Anthony Mkpe Ayine, had queried the disbursement of N14.5 million for the supply of Schneider biros, N46 million for the ministry’s of letter head papers and N56 million for the supply of toners.

The findings…