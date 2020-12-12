Abducted Katsina students: Military has located bandits’ enclave ― Presidency

By
Headliners
-
4


Tribune Online
Abducted Katsina students: Military has located bandits’ enclave ― Presidency

Abducted Katsina students

President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned the bandits’ attack at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, charging the army and the police to go after the attackers to ensure that no student gets missing or harmed. According to a statement issued Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), […]

Abducted Katsina students: Military has located bandits’ enclave ― Presidency
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR