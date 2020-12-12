



Isoko mayhem: Troops arrest PDP chairman, 2 others with arms, ammunition

Operatives of the Nigerian Army have arrested chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Igbide Ward and two others in Isoko South Local Government Area over unlawful possession of arms and ammunition. The PDP ward chairman, identified as Christopher Irivi-Ubulubu, was said to be the chairman of all the PDP wards chairmen in Isoko South […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune