Katsina Secondary School abduction: We rescued 200 students ― Police

Tribune Online
Katsina State police command has said the police and other security operatives have rescued 200 students back to the school following the abduction of some students on Friday night. Addressing a press conference in Katsina on Saturday over the development, the Police Spokesman, SP Isah Gambo said the police is yet to ascertain the number […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

