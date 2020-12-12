



Newspaper proprietors mourn Sam Nda-Isaiah

Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has described as huge, the devastating death of Leadership Newspaper publisher, Sam Nda-Isaiah. NPAN in a statement signed by the President, Malam Kabir Yusuf and the secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Idris expressed their condolences. The statement reads: “The nation woke up this morning with the startling news of the death […]

