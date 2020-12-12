



Nigeria records 796 new COVID-19 cases, total now 72,140

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 796 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 72,140. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday. “On the 11th of December 2020, 796 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, 72,140 cases have […]

