Olufemi Oguntamu becomes ECOWAS youth ambassador

PR specialist and founder of fast rising Media Agency, Penzaarville Africa, Olufemi Oguntamu, has been appointed as an ECOWAS Youth Ambassador. The appointment which was announced in an official letter from the West African Youth Council is in recognition of his laudable antecedents of dedication, hardwork and diligence in the area of service to humanity. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune