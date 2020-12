Tribune Online

Publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Mr Sam Nda Isiah is dead

Publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Mr Sam Nda Isiah is dead. He was aged 58. Details of his death have not been announced by his family. President Muhammadu Buhari has however reacted to his death describing it as a blow to the media industry. The president in the statement signed by his spokesman, Femi Adesina said […]

