Stop threatening my government, Buhari warns critics

Stop threatening my government, Buhari warns critics

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said he would not succumb to threats and take decisions under pressure. Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, who stated this in a series of tweets on Friday, said the national attention was needed now to deal with insecurity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Targeting those he said were using languages such as […]

