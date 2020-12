Tribune Online

Trump: Supreme Court rejects bid to overturn election

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a bid from Texas’ attorney general – supported by President Donald Trump – to block the ballots of millions of voters in battleground states that went in favour of President-elect Joe Biden. CNN reports that the court’s order, issued with no public dissents, to dismiss the challenge is the […]

