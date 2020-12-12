We should be ashamed of the quality of life we give our children, says Utomi

A Nigerian Professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi, on Friday, said that the nation leaders should feel deep sense of shame for not giving the quality life they enjoyed to the generations behind them.

Utomi, who is a management expert said this while speaking as a lead speaker at a symposium with the theme “Public Private Partnership for the Development of Ogun State,” held in Abeokuta.

The symposium was organised in honour of Hon (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu, who was honoured with the chieftaincy title of Lisa Aje of Egbaland, by the Alake and Paramount Ruler, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, on Saturday.

The former presidential candidate noted that a lot of things have gone wrong in the country,…