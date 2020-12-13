



Nda-Isaiah’s death painful exit of patriotic, detribalised Nigerian — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the death of the Publisher of Leadership newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah as painful, saying Nigeria had lost another patriotic and detribalised citizen. The late Nda-Isaiah, who trained as a pharmacist, was a renowned columnist, and one time presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). […]

