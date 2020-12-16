



Tribune Online

How petitioner’s brother died after police torture, witness tells NHRC panel

A witness on Wednesday narrated to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)’s independent investigative panel on the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units how one Obinna Jonah died in police custody in January after being tortured for allegedly being a cultist. The witness, Abbah Onoja, was testifying in the petition brought before […]

How petitioner’s brother died after police torture, witness tells NHRC panel

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune