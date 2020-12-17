



BREAKING: 340 kidnapped students regain freedom, on their way to Katsina

No fewer than 340 kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State have been set freed by Boko Haram. The BBC Hausa reports disclosed that the abduction students have been released and they are on their way to Katsina from Zamfara State. The reports indicated that the Secretary to the State Government, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune