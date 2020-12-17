



I don’t know my husband’s whereabouts since his arrest seven years ago, woman tells panel

A woman, Mrs Ebele Ogbogu, on Thursday, told the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)’s independent investigative panel on defunct SARS and other police units that for the past seven years she had yet to know the whereabouts of her husband after his arrest in December 2013. The woman alleged enforced disappearance of her husband, Mr […]

