National Library commences operations in Ekiti State

THE National Library of Nigeria (NLN) has commenced operations to provide library services in Ekiti State with formal handover of the library edifice to the National Librarian, Professor Lenrie Olatokumbo Aina by the state government. One of the mandates of the nation’s Apex library is to establish a branch in each of the state capital […]

