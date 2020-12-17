Reps to probe ongoing recruitment into NSCDC, Immigration Service

The House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled plans to investigate ongoing recruitment into Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) with the view to ensure strict compliance and adherence to the principles of fairness and social justice. The motion was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

