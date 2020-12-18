Tribune Online
Delta LG election: PDP aspirants protest in Ughelli, threaten court action over alleged imposition of candidates
Aspirants for various elective positions under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, on Friday, staged a peaceful protest and threatened to head to the court over alleged plan to impose candidates on the electorate. The state electoral body, it will be recalled, slated the local government election […]
