Let go of past experience, move on, Buhari advises Freed Kankara schoolboys

President Muhammad Buhari has advised the 344 rescued schoolboys of Government Science Secondary school Kankara to put behind them the incident that occurred last week. Buhari who gave the advise when he met them at the Presidential wing of the Government house, Katsina on Friday, said their education should be uppermost in their minds to […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

