Oba Yoruba in Kano donates transformer to NASFAT

THE newly installed Oba Yoruba of Kano State, Alhaji Murtala Alimi Otisese, has donated a 16 KVA soundproof generator and 50 KVA dedicated electric transformer to the Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society of Nigeria (NASFAT).

The gesture, he said, was aimed at ensuring uninterrupted power supply at the Kano headquarters of NASFAT, which is situated off Abeokuta Road, Sabon Gari, Kano.

While inaugurating the project, the traditional ruler said: “I am indeed fascinated by the positive activities of NASFAT in its efforts at propagating Islam. This is my modest contribution in promoting their activities. I am happy that Allah has used me to achieve this need. To Him alone be the glory.”

…