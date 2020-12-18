Why deposits in closed banks remain unclaimed—NDIC





Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) on Friday revealed that a limited understanding and the widespread misconception of the Deposit Insurance System (DIS) in Nigeria was largely responsible for the pool of unclaimed deposits following bank closures. Executive Director (Corporate Services) of NDIC, Mrs Omolola Abiola-Edewor, made this disclosure on Friday while delivering an address at […]

