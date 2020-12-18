



Zamfara gov tackles APC: It is uncharitable to attack me after I helped free Kankara boys

Governor Bello Matawallen of Zamfara State has congratulated the parents of the once abducted children of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State, who have now been released. This was even as he regretted the statement credited to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the role of Zamfara State in the fight against banditry in […]

